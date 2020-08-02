Larry A. Woodard, 71, passed away on July 16, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. He was born on January 22, 1949, in Sacramento, California. He was a longtime resident of Sacramento prior to moving to Spokane 14 years ago. Larry married Leslie Schaad Knudsen on September 14, 2002 in South Lake Tahoe. Larry worked as an attorney and he thoroughly enjoyed golf and politics. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Woodard of Spokane, WA; stepdaughters, Melanie Davis of Lima, OH, Melissa Miccoli of Milan, Italy, and Tiffany Knudsen of Spokane, WA; brothers, Ken Woodard and Dennis Woodard; eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antoinette and Joseph Franzella and his sister, Sharon Kottal. Please share your memories of Larry on his Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com
