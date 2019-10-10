Lawrence (Larry) Lee Alexander passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2019. Larry is survived by his mother Stella (Davis) Spangler, sister Sharon (Chuck) Downing, daughter Michelle Alexander and son Jed Alexander. Grandchildren are Ashley (Mike) Markel, Michael, Kayla, Kloie, Klara and Jed Jr. Great grandchildren Emma and Connor. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence P Alexander Sr, brother Thomas P Alexander and son Michael L Alexander. Larry owned and operated United Steel Service for 3 decades. Services will be on October 11, 2019 by McNary-Moore in Colusa, CA
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 10, 2019