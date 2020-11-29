Larry Buel

April 16, 1955 - October 26, 2020

Prescott, Arizona - Larry Vernon Buel, was born April 16, 1955 in Sacramento, California, and left his loved ones on October 26, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona, due to COVID 19. Patricia, his wife, was with him at the end. Larry is mourned by Patricia Buel, his wife, son Christian, of Tempe AZ, his Mother, Beverly Buel, pre-deceased Father, Fredrick V. Buel, Jr., sister Pamela Roberts, nephews David and Matthew Roberts (Sarah) and grandnephew Colton, Uncle Larry Field and many dear cousins. Larry was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sacramento, graduated from McClatchy High School and Sacramento City College. He followed with a Political Science BA at University of California, Santa Barbara and was a Distinguished Military graduate in the Army ROTC program; MA in Political Science at University of California Los Angeles, 1979. His military deferment ended and prevented the completion of his PhD. He attended Airborne school at Fort Benning, GA and then to Fort Huachuca, AZ. for initial training as a military intelligence officer. He served with the 1/509th Airborne Battalion Combat Team in Vicenza, Italy as the Battalion's Intelligence Officer and Resource Management Officer. In 1985, he returned to the U.S. for additional training at Fort Huachuca, Az. During his instructor duties, he developed a program on instruction based on the Apache Chief, Geronimo. He met his wife Patricia and they were married in July, 1988. Both Larry and Patricia were assigned to South Korea in 1991. Upon returning to civilian life, Larry was in Ethics and Compliance for E-Systems which was purchased by Raytheon and later became Director of International Agreements and Compliance for Raytheon. He retired due to health issues. Throughout his adult years, Larry developed an interest in collecting art, watches, and certain authors. He will be remembered with many loving memories and when it thunders, we will remember his great laugh.





