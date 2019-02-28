Larry G. Abeyta

A Sacramento native born October 22, 1951 - February 22, 2019 at the age of 67, loving father of Trina barajas, Larry Abeyta Jr, and Dana Abeyta. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 6. A Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Family and friends are welcome to attend viewing on Thursday, February 28th from 3pm-7pm and funeral services Friday, March 1st at 7pm both held at Thompson rose chapel, 3601 5th ave Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 28, 2019
