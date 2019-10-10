Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry J. Korosec. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry J. Korosec died peacefully at home on October 6, 2019 in Florence, Oregon at the age of 85. Larry is survived by his wife Virginia; son Steve Korosec (Lani Thomas) of Meadow Vista, California; daughter Suzanne Korosec (Tim Olson) of Sacramento, California; granddaughter Eva Thomas-Wash (John) of Auburn, California; great-grandson Trevor Mael of Rocklin, California; sister Norella Parker of Frontenac, Kansas; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Larry was born on February 6, 1934 in Frontenac, Kansas to Stanley and Elizabeth Korosec. After traveling across the country to California as a representative for Proctor and Gamble, he met, wooed, and married Virginia Toon, the love of his life, on December 12, 1952 in Tracy, California. Larry later received an Associate in Science degree from the University of the State of New York, and spent 40 years devoted to public service working for the State of California, primarily in Sacramento. His family remembers him for his lifelong curiosity, his love of learning, his rapier wit, and his passion for the theater, including his talents as a playwright, director, actor, singer, and musician. A brief graveside service is scheduled for October 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pacific Sunset Cemetery on Highway 126 in Florence, Oregon. Pastor Rachel Simonson of the New Life Lutheran Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , 2350 Oakmont Way Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401. A celebration of life to honor Larry will be held in Sacramento at a later date. The family would like to thank Peace Harbor Home Health and Hospice for their kindness, care, and support during Larry's illness.

