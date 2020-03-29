Larry K. Sturdivant age 64, of Pony Trail Greeneville passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was retired. He is survived by his wife of 18 years: Megan Sturdivant; son: Marshall Sturdivant; son: Sam Sturdivant of Berkley, California; mother: Treva Sturdivant of West Sacramento, California; one brother and sister-in-law: Gerry and Sue Sturdivant of Sacramento, California; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Brigg and Darlene Hamilton; niece: Samantha Yahl and husband Nick of Sacramento, California; nephew: Joshua Sturdivant and his wife Phadra of Sacramento, California and many friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his father: Harold Sturdivant and one daughter: Whitney Sturdivant. Family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Daniel Lewis. At his request the body will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

