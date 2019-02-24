Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Kent Wilson. View Sign

Larry Kent Wilson passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. Born December 2, 1930 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Larry graduated from Sacramento State College in 1954 and was immediately drafted into the Army, stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and playing in the 97th Army Band. Upon his discharge, he was employed by State of California and served in various administrative positions including representing veterans like himself in the Dept of Veterans Affairs. Larry had a love for speed. He bought a '55 Porsche Speedster and raced it throughout Northern California. Speedster racing was fun, but he soon moved on to racing Formula Vee where he became a champion in the Sports Car Club of America, San Francisco region. Larry supported his racing passion by continuing to play the trumpet in local jazz bands. Larry was a 56 year member of the Porsche Club of America, serving several terms as the president of the local chapter. As PCA National Newsletter Chairman was appreciated for his literary contributions to the Porsche Club of America. Larry is survived by his wife Pat, two sons and their wives Mike and Karen, Tim and Joann, four grandsons, one great grandson, and of course, his red '55 Porsche Speedster.

