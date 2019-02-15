Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Larry, Lago, Dad, and Papa all under one Oakland A's baseball cap. Larry, the only child of Henry and Mary Lagomarsino born September 16, 1954, passed away January 25, 2019 with family and friends by his side. In 1972, he graduated from Luther Burbank High School and in 1975, received a Drafting Technology Certificate from Sacramento City College. While in the Drafting Technology Program, he was recruited by SMUD to work on the survey crew during summers. He then was offerd a job in the drafting department and continued to work until he was 55 years old when he retired from SMUD as a Land Specialist in Real Estate Services. Being an only child, Larry was very close to his cousins. Larry spent summers driving tractors for his Uncle Louie in Linden, CA, who took him to his first MLB game, beginning his love of the game and the Oakland A's. As a high school senior working at Orange Julius at 10th and K, on October 22, 1971 he met Randye Moon, a senior at McClatchy High School. They were married 7 years later on February 25, 1979. During their 40-year marriage, they raised their two daughters, Megan and Morgan in the Land Park neighborhood. Larry was the energizer bunny, playing softball, tennis, snow skiing and water skiing. Larry was competitive and played to win in every sport he played. He loved being the girls' softball coach and exposing them to all sporting activities. Larry continued to play Senior Softball until this past summer. Larry and his dog walked around the neighborhood visiting people or stopping in for a game of ping pong before returning home. Most of the family vacations were on the water, boating and skiing. In 1989, they bought a vacation home on Lake Wildwood with two other families. Lake Wildwood is where so many wonderful memories were made with family and friends. Larry and Randye spent a week every July on Shasta Lake for 25 years with friends. What happened at Shasta Lake stayed at Shasta Lake. Larry is survived by his wife Randye and daughters Megan (Chris) Jones, Morgan (Keith) Decker, grandchildren Tye and Alexis Decker and Kenny and Penelope Jones. Brother in laws Bobby and Gary Moon, nieces and nephews; Liz and Bobby Moon, Brett and Shelby Fuiks, Lindsay and Greg Moon. We will love you to the moon and back forever. Many thanks for love and support to family and friends. A special thank you to Larry's friend Ken from the Portland area, cousins Beverley and Tami and our Robertson Way family for their regular visits, as well as The Caring Heart Care Facility's wonderful staff. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations in memory of Larry Lagomarsino to be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 For information on Larry's February 25th Celebration of Life, please email:

