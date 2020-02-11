Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lee Patrick Hostler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by his loving family, Larry Lee Patrick Hostler (28), of Rancho Cordova, CA, passed away January 29, 2020, after a sudden illness. He was born August 3, 1991, in Concord, NH, and lived most of his life in Rancho Cordova where he was embraced by his community and took great joy in participating in it. He attended ABC School in Sacramento, special education classes at FCUSD schools, and a day program at Opportunity Acres in Shingle Springs. Larry Lee loved unconditionally and was loved back that way. He delighted in life. He once gave a heartfelt standing ovation for a homemade cheesecake (it was excellently done), he knew a good parade when he saw one (they are all good), he wore many hats (sometimes at the same time stacked on top of each other), and he loved a catch phrase, his favorites being "don't hesitate to designate" (CHP), and "Well Folks, as for the rest of the story, he will go down in history!" (Sam the Snowman after Rudolph saved Christmas). He knew what was important in life. He never left a movie theater without seeing all the credits, and he shared everything except McDonald's french fries (there was that one time though that he shared half a French fry, so technically it can be said that he did indeed share everything). He was a cowboy at heart. All his life he had a passion for horses, especially white horses (the heroes ride them) and cows (he enthusiastically pointed out every cow he ever saw. Every. Single. Cow.). He was an excellent planner. He planned everything he was going to do, and who was going to do it with him, months in advance. People often discovered they were scheduled for important upcoming activities by seeing it on his calendar or reading about it in his Facebook posts. And above all he was an artist. His creations were filled with messages about the places he dreamed of going (Walt Disney World, NH, VA), the things he loved doing (summer vacations in NH, camping, swimming, kayaking, movies and fireworks), the people and food he loved (who can forget his oft repeated work "the classic", an ode to the cheeseburger), or the presents he hoped to receive (obscure things only available on Ebay). And yet it was he that was the greatest gift. He taught us to dance uninhibitedly, to live with a song in our hearts, and to celebrate everything. He will be missed not only by his family and friends but by the users of the little free library that he generously donated books to and by stockholders of Walt Disney and Crayola. During his life, Larry Lee experienced significant challenges due to autism and severe rheumatoid arthritis. But he somehow managed to face these happily. He knew no other way. He is survived by his best friend & Dad, Larry Hostler; his Mom and stepfather, Cheri & Michael Blair; sister, Anna Hostler; grandmother, Danealle Bittle; and longtime friend and caregiver, Annya Sonnik Bogaci, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his family, he was guided through his life journey with kindness, love, and compassion by friends, neighbors, educators, healthcare professionals, social workers, and all those who had the privilege of meeting him, even if only for a few moments. They helped him succeed in being his own unique authentic self. His passing is a great loss to us all. We will love and miss him always.

Surrounded by his loving family, Larry Lee Patrick Hostler (28), of Rancho Cordova, CA, passed away January 29, 2020, after a sudden illness. He was born August 3, 1991, in Concord, NH, and lived most of his life in Rancho Cordova where he was embraced by his community and took great joy in participating in it. He attended ABC School in Sacramento, special education classes at FCUSD schools, and a day program at Opportunity Acres in Shingle Springs. Larry Lee loved unconditionally and was loved back that way. He delighted in life. He once gave a heartfelt standing ovation for a homemade cheesecake (it was excellently done), he knew a good parade when he saw one (they are all good), he wore many hats (sometimes at the same time stacked on top of each other), and he loved a catch phrase, his favorites being "don't hesitate to designate" (CHP), and "Well Folks, as for the rest of the story, he will go down in history!" (Sam the Snowman after Rudolph saved Christmas). He knew what was important in life. He never left a movie theater without seeing all the credits, and he shared everything except McDonald's french fries (there was that one time though that he shared half a French fry, so technically it can be said that he did indeed share everything). He was a cowboy at heart. All his life he had a passion for horses, especially white horses (the heroes ride them) and cows (he enthusiastically pointed out every cow he ever saw. Every. Single. Cow.). He was an excellent planner. He planned everything he was going to do, and who was going to do it with him, months in advance. People often discovered they were scheduled for important upcoming activities by seeing it on his calendar or reading about it in his Facebook posts. And above all he was an artist. His creations were filled with messages about the places he dreamed of going (Walt Disney World, NH, VA), the things he loved doing (summer vacations in NH, camping, swimming, kayaking, movies and fireworks), the people and food he loved (who can forget his oft repeated work "the classic", an ode to the cheeseburger), or the presents he hoped to receive (obscure things only available on Ebay). And yet it was he that was the greatest gift. He taught us to dance uninhibitedly, to live with a song in our hearts, and to celebrate everything. He will be missed not only by his family and friends but by the users of the little free library that he generously donated books to and by stockholders of Walt Disney and Crayola. During his life, Larry Lee experienced significant challenges due to autism and severe rheumatoid arthritis. But he somehow managed to face these happily. He knew no other way. He is survived by his best friend & Dad, Larry Hostler; his Mom and stepfather, Cheri & Michael Blair; sister, Anna Hostler; grandmother, Danealle Bittle; and longtime friend and caregiver, Annya Sonnik Bogaci, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his family, he was guided through his life journey with kindness, love, and compassion by friends, neighbors, educators, healthcare professionals, social workers, and all those who had the privilege of meeting him, even if only for a few moments. They helped him succeed in being his own unique authentic self. His passing is a great loss to us all. We will love and miss him always. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close