Larry (Lasse) Olavi Partanen born in Finland on August 14, 1928 died April 11, 2019, at 90 years of age. Loving husband to Noreen Lavelle Partanen, Father of Ulla Maija Weissert, Step father of Pamela Fonda, Great Granddaughter Claire Wait, Processed by Grandson Andrew Wait. Larry was an Electrician for 55 years with IBEW Local 340. He holds a US Patton for his Finnish Sauna. There will be no services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Olavi "Lasse" Partanen.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019