Larry passed away on 2/17/20 at the age of 70. His passing has devastated his love & best friend of 29 years Lori, his brother Rob, and his sister Nancy. Larry was predeceased by his parents Jay and Leila Reynolds. Larry worked as a Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff for 32 years, retiring in 2003. At his request, no services were held. Donations to the Northern California in Larry's memory are appreciated. Donations can be made online: or mailed to: Development Office, Northern California, 2425 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95817
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020