Larry Eugene Stafford, dedicated family man, Christian faith and Rancho Cordova community leader, died Aug. 8, 2020 following a short illness. He was 70. Born in Sacramento on Aug. 30, 1949, Larry led a life filled with family, building projects, world travel and faith in God. As chairman of the board of the Cordova Community Council Foundation for more than a decade, Larry presided over massive growth of the organization, steering the group to greater heights with simple and straight-forward leadership. He accompanied the 2010 Rancho Cordova All America City team into competition, helping bring home national honors to the community of which he was so proud. Through his service as Outreach Pastor at Cordova Church of Christ, he led church members to all corners of the community to assist with Spirit of Service projects. They were a welcome sight when they appeared to build a park at Cordova Meadows School, fix up youth fields, paint picnic tables in public parks, and pick up roadside trash. Cookies for Cops, Cordova Christian Camp, Father's Day BBQ, an annual spaghetti feed honoring Rancho Cordova teachers, Reading In Schools, HART winter shelter for homeless, Shasta Men's Retreat, Harvest Celebration, Bible Times Marketplace, repairs at the Mobile Country Club Park, and repairing code enforcement violations for disabled residents all occurred because Larry Stafford led the way. Larry spent part of his working career as an agricultural aviator and 25 years as a landscape contractor. For the past 25 years his many interests and love of God came together as he served as Associate Pastor at Cordova Church of Christ. During his tenure, he mentored new ministers, taught Bible studies, provided marriage counseling for many couples and presided at several weddings. He excelled at evangelism and baptized over 100 individuals during his ministry. A personable and loyal friend, widely known for a sharp wit and engaging sense of humor, Larry loved a good glass of wine, sharing time and stories with friends, traveling throughout the United States and Europe, and cooking. He was a hard-core Raiders fan. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend Cynthia Marie Stafford of Rancho Cordova, to whom he was married for 35 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Cari Sheldon, Cynthia Balicita, Michelle Cader-Laney; and son Larry and daughter-in-law, Melanie. One of the greatest joys of Larry's life was his grandchildren: Cassie Stafford, Timothy McKenzie, Marissa Bowers, McKenna Cader and great-granddaughters Gabriella and Chrissa Bowers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jacqueline; and his brothers, Jim Hammer and "Butch" Stafford. Memorial donations may be made to the Cordova Church of Christ to advance the remodeling of the church kitchen Larry used so effectively to minister to his church family and Rancho Cordova community. Donations may be made to Cordova Church of Christ "Kitchen Fund", 10577 Coloma Rd, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store