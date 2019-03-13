Our beloved mother Laura Arreola Flores departed peacefully to her heavenly rest on 3-2-19 at the age of 83 surrounded by her loving family. A native of Mexico City, and a Sacramento resident for 59 years, she married her beloved husband Miguel A. Flores and together they built a legacy which included 10 children- Ernie (Jenece), Oscar, MLaura (George), Efren, Trini (Martin), Margaret (Julio), Miguel Jr. (Nickie), Alex (Sara), Alicia (Scott), Alberto; 26 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren. Laura will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her. A viewing (5pm) and rosary (6pm) will be held on Thursday, March 14th at St. Mary's Cemetery Funeral Center. Funeral services (10am) will be held on Friday, March 15th at St. Rose Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2019