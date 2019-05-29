2019) Laura C. Guilford was born April 7, 1945 and entered into heaven peacefully on May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Melvin Guilford, loving mother of Lisa, Richelle & Katherine, Nana to 4 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond Chapman and Dorris Sexton. Laura was born in Sacramento, and raised in Walnut Grove, CA. Services will be held May 30, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. Mary Cemetery, 659 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2019