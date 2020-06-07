"Some people are so much sunlight to the square inch." -Walt Whitman We grieve for Laura and celebrate her bright spirit and the light-giving life we and many others were fortunate to share. Laura was warm and understanding to everyone, especially to her sons Elias and Adrian, her mother Elaine O'Brien, brother David Thomas and his sons Charlie and Max, aunt Kathleen Stark, uncles Jim O'Brien and Tom Stark, and her dearest friends. The big loves of her life were Adrian (b. 2004) and Elias (b. 2001) from her eighteen-year marriage to Brett Hart. Her devotion to her children was boundless, fierce, unconditional. For them, she made a lovely home and shaped her life around what she felt was best for them. Adept at many domestic arts, Laura was an excellent cook, a nourisher, avid gardener of vegetables, herbs, flowers, and for a time, eggs from pet chickens who had the run of the yard. She was crazy about her cat Shasta and dog babies Chico and Eva. Always up for adventures small or large a trip to the farmer's market, wine tasting, camping, or travels abroad - Laura was an adventuresome explorer, eager for new sensory and intellectual experience, and ever curious about ways of life. She enjoyed discovery, and getting lost. Laura knew how to make the world work no matter where it was or what was required; everything was easy and fun with her. There were so many places she wanted to go and things she wanted to do. Born in San Diego in the summer of 1969 and reared there with her adored brother, Laura was very like that eternal sunshine beach and border city she called home. A delightful sprite as a child, a rebel girl in her teens, charming and smart, high spirited, eager and able to make her life; at seventeen, she was joyfully living on her own in Pacific Beach. After earning a 1992 BA in comparative literature from San Diego State, Laura moved to New York City to find her vocation. She mastered the city while doing post-bac studies at New York University and then graduate work at Columbia Teacher's College. She returned to San Diego in 1996, lived with her loving grandmother Virginia Owens, and earned a California teaching credential at San Diego State. From her first job at Robert Sanders Elementary in San Jose, Laura's gifts as a teacher of young children were recognized. She was admired by colleagues and loved by students who flourished under her guidance. Kindergarten and first-grade classrooms were happy places for her, no matter what. It always brought Laura joy to share her love of good children's literature with her students, and to help them convey their thoughts and feelings in writing and art-making. In 2006 the Hart family moved to Sacramento where Laura taught at David Lubin Elementary, Phoenix Elementary, and at Raymond Case Elementary in Elk Grove until just weeks before she passed away. Laura did not want to be known for the cancer she fought all through her forties, and she created an abundant, layered, and generous life in those years. But they were also heroic years, requiring and strengthening her resolute will, character, and endurance. What life threw her way, she challenged as a warrior, bringing her unique passion, courage and grace. All of this Laura took to the end, and the memory is a parting gift to us all. We will miss her always, cherished forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store