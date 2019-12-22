Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Joyce Asay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Joyce Asay was born on February 15, 1933 and passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Vince and Rose Matranga, husbands Walt Stanfield, Bob Asay, and brother Sam Matranga. Laura is survived by siblings Vince Matranga (Mary), Anita Jones, Ron Matranga (Eddie), Bob Matranga (Barbara), Rosemary Hunter, Linda Tyler, and many nieces and nephews. Laura had a 40-year career with the Federal Government. She worked for the US Army Corp of Engineers, Sacramento District. For many years, she was the Chief, Office of Administrative Services and Assistant Chief, Information Management Office. In retirement she enjoyed painting, cooking, baking, and spending wonderful fun time with her sisters. She was a member of Allied Arts, and past President of Tuesday Club. Laura was loved and adored by anyone fortunate enough to know her. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights 95621. Rosary 10:30 a.m.; Mass 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a .

