Laura L. Boroja, a longtime Sacramento resident passed away peacefully in her sleep, April 8, 2019 at home, following a lengthy period of illness. Laura was born on September 13, 1935 in Riverside, CA to Charles O. and Helen L. Walker, the second of three children and the only girl. She grew up in Richmond, CA & graduated from Richmond Union High School. Class of 1953. Moving to Sacramento as a young woman, Laura worked for and retired from the Sacramento Unified School District, which is where she met her beloved husband, Anthony Boroja, who was a teacher there. They were married on December 22, 1973 and together they raised two lovely daughters, Teri and Colleen (Cokie). Laura was preceded in death by her brother, John Brock Walker. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Boroja, her two daughters, Terri and Colleen (Cokie), all of Sacramento, and her brother, Larry Anderson Walker of Las Vegas, NV. Laura is also survived by two grandsons, Danny Stowers of Sacramento and Royce Lee (Butch) Mitchell of Palm Coast, Florida, and five great grand-children, all of Palm Coast, Florida. Laura was a dear and loving relative and friend, a beautiful person inside and out, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Rosary will be on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 A.M. and Funeral at 11:30 A.M. at St. Anthony's Church, 660 Florin Rd., Sacramento, CA, with private interment at cemetery to follow. Reception to be announced. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to contribute, please consider the Sacramento chapter of the American Breast Cancer Society or a .

