Laura was born in Culver City, California on December 7, 1959, and passed away on January 2, 2020, at the age of 60. Laura has lived in the Sacramento area for over 30 years, and in Citrus Heights for the last 10 years, participating in the programs at the Short Center North and the Capital People First. Laura was provided Independent living support from her special unofficially adopted niece Rosa Umbach, Alta Regional Center, and loving personal care by the NorCal Individual Care, Inc. staff. Laura is survived by her parents, Ron and Helen Lee of Nevada, and preceded in death by her sister Linda. A memorial service will be held on January 21st at 3:00 PM in the Chapel at the Lind Brothers Mortuary, 4221 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 17, 2020