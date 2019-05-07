Laura Lou (Whinery) Murray, 90 of Palisade, Co. passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born May 9, 1928 in Belleview, New Mexico the daughter of Jack and Edith (Evans) Whinery. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lafe Murray, and brothers AJ and Lawrence Whinery; sisters Velva Kosakowski and Wanda Whinery. Survivors include sons Lafe Murray Jr. of Burlington, Co., Lawrence Ray Murray and Nathaniel Murray of Sacramento, CA.; a daughter Sue Boyavitch of Seattle, WA.; a son in law Ken Bodavitch of Seattle, WA. ; also a number of foster children whom she loved; a brother Floyd Whinery of Clifton, CO.; sisters Rose Avery of Palisade, CO. and Jean Herron of Grand Junction, CO.; 16 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, numerous step grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Colorado Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Palisade First Baptist Church, 103 W. 5th Street in Palisade. A California Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Meadowbrook MHP, 5700 Antelope Road in Citrus Heights.

