Laura Mayes

October 2, 1924 - November 1, 2020

Galt, California - Laura Josephine "Jo" Mayes passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 1, 2020. She was born in Hopwood, Pennsylvania, on October 2, 1924, to George and Elsie Roby. After growing up in Uniontown, PA Jo attended the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her nursing diploma in 1945. She then boarded a bus and headed west to begin her nursing career at Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento, California. Later Jo worked as an RN at the Sacramento County Hospital (now UC Davis Med Center) and the Elk Grove Convalescent Hospital (now Windsor). She retired from UCD in 1982 after managing the PM&R clinic for many years. Jo married Richard E. Mayes in 1950 and they enjoyed many years together on their farm in Elk Grove until his death in 1998. Jo is survived by her four children, Robin Mayes of San Francisco, Richard (Sandy) Mayes of Folsom, Jane (Jeff) Bassett of Galt, and Mark Mayes of Elk Grove. She is also survived by grandchildren Justin Mayes (Shannon Fears), Carrie Lamb (Paul), Elizabeth Bassett (Reuben Guerrero), William Bassett (Alexa), and Zachary Mayes. Jo was proud to know her four great-grandchildren, Ryan and Madison Mayes, Ella Lamb, and Charlotte Bassett. Her wishes were not to have a service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacramento City College Ethel Muhs Nursing Scholarship Fund.





