Laura Norine Silva
Laura passed away on Sept. 18, 2020. She was born Jan 4th 1949 to Frank and Mabel Silva Sr. in Sacto, CA. Preceded by siblings: Calvin, Eddie, Eleanor, Betty, Mayc, Russell and Leonard. She was survived by siblings: Louise, Clarence, Fred, Margie, Henry, Paul and Kathy as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Laura retired from the State of California. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. Her love for God showed in everything she did. Her wishes were not to have a funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, she'd like everyone to donate to hospice: Mercy Hospice 9912 Business Park Dr. Ste 100 Sacto., CA 95827.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
