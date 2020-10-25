Laura Wiley Haynes Mering
January 7, 1930 - October 7, 2020
Sacramento, California - Laura Wiley Haynes Mering passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at the age of 90.
Laura was a fourth generation Californian, born in Merced, California, January 7, 1930. She moved to Sacramento in 1931 where she attended local schools.
She married in 1952, to former Sacramento City Councilman Philip Mering and began raising her family and doing civic work. She was asked by the Sacramento Children's Home Board to start an organization to raise funds and awareness for the Home. She gathered her friends together and the Sacramento Children's Home Guild was formed in 1958. She served as the Guild's first president.
She was a former member of the Sacramento Junior League, served on boards of the Sutter Hospital Auxiliary, Hearing and Speech Society and Sacramento Board of the American Contract Bridge League.
Bridge was her passion and she became a Life Master in 1968 and continued to play until her death. She played duplicate, with friends and online.
She was known as a 'care giver' by family and friends who called upon her during their time of need.
Laura worked as an Office Manager for R.G. Bradley Investments for 18 years before her retirement in 1992.
She is survived by her sons D. Sumner Mering (Pamela), and David H. Mering (Cori), six grandchildren Ean, Zachary, and Natalie Mering, Hannah (Calvin) Jones, Allison and Grace Mering, great-grandchildren Charlie Ann and Turner Lee Jones, nieces Laura Collector and Sarah Haynes.
There will be no services at her request. Memorials may be made to the Sacramento Children's Home, Fairytale Town or a charity of the donor's choice
.