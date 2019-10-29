Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurel McFarland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

10/6/2019 Laurel McFarland passed away suddenly on October 6, 2019 in Auburn CA at the age of 57. Laurel leaves behind her loving husband Leo, daughters Amanda Holt, Kaleigh Borden and Devin Pinon. She is also survived by their spouses Gregory Holt and Heriberto "Eddie" Pinon and grandchildren, Harper, Adelaide, Rowyn and Oliver. A graduate from UC Davis, Laurel met and married Leo 36 years ago in Sacramento. Laurel went on to earn her teaching credentials and enjoyed a career teaching middle-school English, both in Sacramento and Auburn. As the family grew they moved to Auburn CA where they enjoyed the many neighborhood and community friendships they made while embracing the foothill lifestyle. Laurel was very active in her daughters lives as she always participated in every school related activity, including PTC, Book Fairs, Girl Scout Leadership, Sporting events, Carpool and much more. Laurel was the fourth child of Howard and Bettyclaire Jeske. She is survived by her brothers Vaughn (Leslie) Jeske, Craig Jeske and her sister Lynn (Don) Braziel and many nieces and nephews. Laurel had a love for Lake Tahoe that lasted 50 years and she enjoyed sharing the Tahoe experience with her children and grandchildren. Laurel's life was enhanced by her close friendships with her Book Club Ladies, Bunco Moms, Pinochle Club, Coffee Ladies, Sister-in-Laws and many others. Laurel had a strong commitment for charitable work which was seen through her deep involvement with Volunteers of America and the Inner Wheel Club of Sacramento. Laurel served in many positions with Inner Wheel, including a term as past President of the Sacramento Inner Wheel Club and a term as the District 519 Chair. At the time of her passing, Laurel was serving on the Inner Wheel National Board and was the currently the Secretary of the Inner Wheel USA Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 3rd at Sun City Lincoln Hills, 965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln CA. from 11:00 am 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, any donations in Laurel's memory can be made to either Volunteers of America Senior Safe House, 3434 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento CA 95821 or the Inner Wheel Myoelectric Limb Project for children born without an arm or hand or have lost a limb through accident or disease. IWUSA Foundation, P.O. Box 3414, Haines City, Florida, 33845-3414.

