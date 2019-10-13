Laurence Ellwood Murphey, age 93, of Placerville, California, died September 14, 2019. Larry was born in Eagleville, California on February 28, 1926, to Ernest (Bill) and Susie Murphey. He was proceeded in death by his sister, Kathleen Benner. Larry served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-47. After exiting the Navy, he worked for the Western Electric Company in Sacramento, where he met and married Margaret White in 1948. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in May of this year. He attended Purdue University in Indiana and furthered his education at CSU Sacramento receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management. The majority of his career was spent working for McDonnell Douglas as a project supervisor where he oversaw elements of many space flight programs beginning with Mercury, Gemini, Apollo's S-IVB booster engine, and finally on the first US space station Skylab. He retired from McDonnell Douglas in 1981. In his early retirement, Larry volunteered at the Discovery Science Center in Santa Ana, CA and the Fountain Valley, CA Police Department Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Larry and Margaret also enjoyed their many trips to Ireland where he embraced his Irish heritage. He is survived by his wife Margaret and his four children Patrick Murphey (Marcia), Judy Young (Steven), Jan Cater (Owen) and Paul Murphey (Darla), along with 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held. He will be cremated and his ashes scattered at sea.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019