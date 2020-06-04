Laurese Pritchard
Laurese Pritchard passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 after a brave journey through a terminal diagnosis. She was born on April 9, 1936 in Marion, AL. She resided in Mobile, AL until she moved to Sacramento, CA in 1986. She is survived by her eight living children and a deceased son; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and relatives. She enjoyed attending her senior day center socializing with her friends, singing songs and occasionally dancing. She also found joy in coloring pictures with her great granddaughters and collecting angel figurines. She will be deeply missed but our memories of her will forever live on in our hearts. The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 4, 2020.
