Laurie Jean Troyan passed peacefully from a stroke in Carmichael, CA on October 2, 2019 at the young age of 57. Born to Rudy and Mary Venegas, Laurie attended Roseville High School, and while growing up was active in Bobby Sox fast-pitch softball. She was very artistic and started a business of creating custom draperies. Laurie also wrote poetry and enjoyed working in her garden. Employed by the State of California Dept. of Industrial Relations, she wasinjured and took a disability retirement. She is survived by her husband Steven Troyan and her son, Chris Koucouthakis. Laurie also leaves behind her parents, mother-in-law Carolyn Troyan, brothers Kevin Venegas, Steve Venegas, Brian Venegas, and sister Tara Venegas. She will be missed by several aunts, nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and friends. She possessed an air of kindness, a smile, and a sense of humor. Music, art, and her love of pets were her life long devotion. At her request there will be no formal funeral services. Instead, there will be a family grave side service in her honor. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA or The .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 8, 2019