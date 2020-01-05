LaVar J Powell left us peacefully on Dec. 27, 2019. He was born in Glenwood, Utah in 1935. LaVar retired from Pac-Bell after 35 years as a Switch Engineer. He will be forever missed by his wife of 64 years, Myrlene, Daughters Anette (Tom), Melinda (Dave), and son Richard (Dina), Grandchildren Andrea, Trevor, Erik, Zachary, Tyler, Mariel, Jacob, Stephen, and Jennah. Great Granddaughters Vanessa, Analica, Brooklyn, Layla, Lucille, Vivian, Harper, and Great Great Granddaughter Azania. He is also survived by sisters Naomi & Luana & many nieces & nephews. LaVar was Mr. Fix-It, Master Fisherman & Hero to all. His love, affection & unselfishness will be greatly missed by all. Per his wishes no services will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 5, 2020