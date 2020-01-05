LaVerle Alexander Clark passed away peacefully on 12/31/19 surrounded by loved ones. She was 86 years old. Born in Michigan, she was the youngest of 6. She grew up in Oroville, graduating from Oroville Union High School in 1951. LaVerle and her husband Ralph raised their two children in Rancho Cordova and Folsom has been her home for many years. She loved to play cards and gamble. Later participating in several bridge groups, she lived to play. In 1997, she reconnected with the love of her life, Ronald Hayes, and they had many years together traveling, spending time with family and of course, playing cards and cribbage. LaVerle is survived by Ronald Hayes, Ralph Clark (Julie), Stephanie Guerra (Dennis), five grandchildren (Jody, Matt, Nicole, Alexandra & Mikaela) and six great grandchildren (Vanessa, Kevin, Adrianna, Gabe, Norah & Kai) No service to be held. More information @ greenvalleymortuary.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 5, 2020