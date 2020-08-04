Brothers, Laverne Pat, born July 20, 1933, passed on July 12, age 86, at 1:30pm. She was a 65 year resident of the Sacramento Area and was a mother, business owner, and worked with the Sacramento International Airport in the 1990's. She held a membership in the Eastern Star organization and supported a number of charitable organizations including veterans relief funds. Hobbies included equestrian activities and gardening, especially rose cultivation. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Brothers, loving mother of sons Carl, Mark, John, and Don, devoted sister of Lanny Dollman. Funeral private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to your favorite charity
.