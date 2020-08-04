1/1
Laverne Pat Brothers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brothers, Laverne Pat, born July 20, 1933, passed on July 12, age 86, at 1:30pm. She was a 65 year resident of the Sacramento Area and was a mother, business owner, and worked with the Sacramento International Airport in the 1990's. She held a membership in the Eastern Star organization and supported a number of charitable organizations including veterans relief funds. Hobbies included equestrian activities and gardening, especially rose cultivation. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Brothers, loving mother of sons Carl, Mark, John, and Don, devoted sister of Lanny Dollman. Funeral private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved