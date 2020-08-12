1/1
LaVerne Scheidel
1926 - 2020
LaVerne Charles Scheidel, passed peacefully into his everlasting life with our Lord, early, June 5, 2020, after a 2 1/2-year battle with Colon Cancer. He was a 94-year-old native of Elverta, California, born March 16, 1926. He attended Lincoln School (Elverta) and graduated early from Grant High School in his senior year to volunteer for the service. The Navy inducted him in 1944. He was a WWII veteran, serving on board the USS ELKHART in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign and in the Philippines, as a CM3c. He was aboard the USS ELKHART, where and when, the signing of the Japanese surrender, in 1946, took place. After his separation from the U.S. Navy, he was returned to the Port of Stockton, from there he walked, to his home in Elverta. In Elverta, he continued farming with his parents; Chas and Mary Scheidel (both also, native to Elverta, living to be 90 and 99, and both preceding him in death). He raised cattle and other stock throughout his life and raised crops, including Rice, for over 60 years. He was lovingly known as "The Sundowner" by friends and family, because, whenever asked, when he would be done or be home, he always answered "by Sundown". He was a volunteer Fireman, Engineer, Sgt. @ Arms, Treasurer, Association President, Captain, Assistant Chief and Battalion Chief at the Elverta Volunteer Fire District for 40 years, until it merged with the Rio Linda Fire District. He is survived by his wife Molly of 50 years. His children (brought into the marriage from Molly's first marriage): Dana (Duane) Sadek Martin, Molly (DeeCee) Sadek Booth, Nicolette (Nicki) Sadek, David (Inga) Sadek and Christopher Sadek, 10 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Nephews: James (Sue) Bollinger, Charles (ED) Bollinger and 2 Great Nieces and 2 Great Nephews, also many more relatives. He was predeceased by his brother; Wesley Scheidel, Sister; Frances Bollinger, Stepson; Steven Sadek and Granddaughter; Jennifer Brooke Sadek. A Graveside Service will be held on August 15, 2020 @ 11:00 am. At Sunset Lawn Cemetery: 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento. Open Public Viewing (Outside): Aug. 14th, From 4:00 to 7:00 pm. MASKS REQUIRED

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
At Sunset Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95838
(916) 256-2659
