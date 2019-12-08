LaVonne was born 100 years ago in McGregor, Iowa. She lived in Sacramento, CA most of her adult life and was employed at Bank of America for many years. She was also a longtime active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. LaVonne leaves behind 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her of husband of 65 years, Joseph Strutz. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 2958 59th Street in Sacramento, CA on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Contributions in LaVonne's memory may be sent to the church.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 8, 2019