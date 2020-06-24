Lawrence Alan Granzella, 64, also known as Larry, Vito, or Crazy Uncle Larry, left the world far too soon when he passed away June 4, 2020. He was born October 2, 1955 on a U.S. Navy base in Port Lyautey, Morocco. At age two, his family traveled across the Atlantic and America to settle in Sacramento, where he attended Pope Avenue Elementary, Arcade Middle, and Mira Loma High School ('73). A career firefighter, he worked at Sacramento Metro Fire and Modesto Fire, where he served as the union president for Local 1289 and retired as a captain in 2008. Larry took every opportunity he could to enjoy the outdoors and loved kayaking in the American and Stanislaus Rivers, abalone diving in Mendocino, horseback riding on the trails around his ranch in Knights Ferry, hunting, and fishing. He made friends everywhere he went and yet had a unique ability to ensure that each person in his wide network knew how much they meant to him. His outsized generosity, kindness, and sense of humor will be remembered by all, especially those who survive him: his wife of 38 years, Julie Granzella of Knights Ferry; brother Tom (Karen) of Folsom; mother-in-law Donna Murray of Oakdale; nieces Adrian Granzella (Matt) Larssen, Steffanie (Nelson) Medina, and Amy Murray; nephews Nicholas (Bonnie) Granzella, Josh Prater, and Jake Prater; honorary family Colleen O'Hare and Dustin Darnelle; and countless extended family members and friends. His parents, Helen and Nelson Granzella of Sacramento, will greet him in heaven with a bottle of red wine and a great Italian meal. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 27th at 5:30 pm, at the Oakdale Sportsmen's Club; an adjacent outdoor area will allow for physical distancing. Larry would have worn a Hawaiian shirt, and we'll be following his example. Remembrances can be sent to the MCFFA Widows and Orphans Fund.



