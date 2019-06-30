Lawrence, a U. S. Army veteran, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on May 28, 2019. He leaves behind Cora, his wife of 41 years, 2 step-children, 4 grandchildren, 3 step-grand children, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah O'Niones and Kay Meredith, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 8, 2019, at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019