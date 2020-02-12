Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence C. Tucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence (Larry) C. Tucker born July 30, 1930, Larry departed peacefully on Saturday January 25, 2020. He moved his family to North Highlands CA in June 1970 after a 20 year career with the United States Air Force from 1949-1969. Larry was an employee of the US Postal Service from 1969-1990, he began volunteer services for Meals on Wheels, Senior Gleaners and giveaways of food and clothing and lastly worked as a hiker at Hertz Rental. In 1971 he became a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Later Larry became a founding father of New Testament Baptist Church, North Highlands, CA. He was Chairman of the first Board of Directors and Chairman of the Trustee Board for 23 years. He was ordained as a deacon January 12, 1997 and served until an illness in 2016. Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Margie Tucker, two children Clifton Tucker and Loray Shelton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of loving church family and friends. Celebration of Life service Friday, February 14, 2020 - 11:00 am New Testament Baptist Church 6746 34th St, North Highlands, CA 95660. Final Public viewing: 10-11:00 am

