Lawrence Dorsey

July 3, 1948 - November 1, 2020

Sacramento, California - Larry (as he was know) was born on July 3, 1948 in San Francisco, CA to the union of George and Rubye Dorsey, and died in Sacramento, CA on November 1, 2020. Larry's father was in the Army and the family followed their father to all of his military posts. This allowed Larry and his siblings to travel all over the world. Larry lived in several states, including Maryland, Texas, Georgia. He also lived in Japan, Okinawa and Puerto Rico. Because of his travel as a child he developed a lifelong love of travel which caused him to live in lots of states. Larry never met a stranger and developed friendships all over the United States. Many of these people are still friends today.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, George and Rubye Dorsey, siblings Linda Dorsey and George C. Dorsey. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Rita Holmes Dorsey, his sisters, Bonnie (Jim) Oliver, Sandra (Mack) Dorsey-Rice, nephew, Louis Long, nieces Denise Holmes and Kellee Williams, special friend Vanessa McKinley and a host of cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed. Memorial Service Wed. 11/11/2020 10:00am at Morgan Jones Chapel.





