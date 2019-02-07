On January 17, 2019 we truly lost the most amazing husband, friend, brother and uncle when we said goodbye to Larry Fells of Orangevale, CA. Larry left behind his devoted wife of 17 years, Sharon Fells, and brother David from San Diego, as well as nieces, Courtney, Brittany, and Rebecca and nephew Jack. Larry was born in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 7, 1964. The family moved to Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1976. Larry obtained his B.S Degree from Cape Town University and his MBA from Maharishi International University. Larry had successful careers with Novartis and then with Hollister Incorporated. Larry's many friends, colleagues and family will miss his love for throwing great parties with good food, wine and music. Rest In Peace, sweet Larry.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 7, 2019