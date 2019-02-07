Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On January 17, 2019 we truly lost the most amazing husband, friend, brother and uncle when we said goodbye to Larry Fells of Orangevale, CA. Larry left behind his devoted wife of 17 years, Sharon Fells, and brother David from San Diego, as well as nieces, Courtney, Brittany, and Rebecca and nephew Jack. Larry was born in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 7, 1964. The family moved to Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1976. Larry obtained his B.S Degree from Cape Town University and his MBA from Maharishi International University. Larry had successful careers with Novartis and then with Hollister Incorporated. Larry's many friends, colleagues and family will miss his love for throwing great parties with good food, wine and music. Rest In Peace, sweet Larry.

On January 17, 2019 we truly lost the most amazing husband, friend, brother and uncle when we said goodbye to Larry Fells of Orangevale, CA. Larry left behind his devoted wife of 17 years, Sharon Fells, and brother David from San Diego, as well as nieces, Courtney, Brittany, and Rebecca and nephew Jack. Larry was born in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 7, 1964. The family moved to Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1976. Larry obtained his B.S Degree from Cape Town University and his MBA from Maharishi International University. Larry had successful careers with Novartis and then with Hollister Incorporated. Larry's many friends, colleagues and family will miss his love for throwing great parties with good food, wine and music. Rest In Peace, sweet Larry. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close