Lawrence Edward (Larry) Goyette was born Sept. 13, 1926 in Sacramento. He died June 3, 2019 at his home in Camino, where he and his wife, Barbara, have presided over a small apple and pear ranch since 1972. Raised by his grandparents, Ben and Beatrice Goyette, Larry attended St. Francis grammar school and graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1944. He enlisted in the Navy and after radio school was sent to the East Coast until the war ended.After graduating from UCLA in 1955, Larry returned to the Sacramento area, working in engineering and sales for several heavy-construction companies. Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; sons Paul, Mark, Gary and Ted; daughter Leslie Silver; daughters-in-law Janet Cross, Anne Goyette and Andrea Todd; son-in-law Michael Silver; and 15 grandchildren. An active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Placerville, Larry belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Cold Springs Golf Club, the Moose Lodge, the Apple Hill Growers, and Asociacion Guadalupana. There will be a Rosary at 7:30 pm on Wed., June 5, and a funeral the Thursday June 6 at 11 a.m., both at St. Patrick.

