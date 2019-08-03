Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Ernest Coulter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Ernest Coulter, 101, passed away on June 27, 2019 in Placerville, CA. Lawrence had lived in Sacramento and Elk Grove for over 67 years. Lawrence was born in San Diego California on May 26, 1918 to Asa and Lulu (Schilling) Coulter. He was raised in Northern California and returned to complete high school at Grossmont High School in San Diego. Professionally Lawrence was a Millwright and worked in the lumber industry for over 60 years. Lawrence married Vera Covert on May 10, 1940 in San Diego and they were married for 50 years. They have four children Larry (Maria, deceased) of Sacramento, CA, Judy (Bob) Carlton of Dorena, OR, Gary (Debbie) Coulter of Riddle, OR and Janie (Don, deceased) Thorpe of Lebanon, MO. Lawrence has three granddaughters and four great grandchildren. Lawrence has a long history in the Folk Dance world. He taught dancing with Left Footers a group he helped found. He continued teaching folk dancing in both Pairs & Spares and First and Last Dancers. He served on the Board of Directors for all three clubs. Lawrence served as President of theSacramento Council of Folk Dancingwhich is a part of the International Folk Dance Federation. Lawrence had two other wonderful dance partners Nancy Herzog (deceased) and Eda Scheuffele. When Lawrence wasn't dancing he loved to fish, camp, woodwork and rock hound. He had the good fortune to travel to all 50 US states. He made many lifelong friends in these adventures and while dancing. According to Lawrence the secret to a long life is "black coffee and Wheaties". Donations may be made to a In Lawrence's name. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday August 17, 2019. Contact family members for details. The burial will be private.

