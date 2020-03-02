Lawrence (Larry) Keith Gish passed away peacefully on Feb. 25 th 2020. Born in French Camp, CA on Oct. 29 th 1943 to the late James and Freda Gish. He graduated from Roseville High School in 1961 and went to work at Roseville Sheet Metal. He became a Heating and Air conditioning contractor in 1971when he purchased Roseville Sheet Metal. He operated the business until retiring in 2007 when his son Larry and daughter in law Toni took over. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Donna, sons Larry (Toni), Roseville, and Brian, Newport Beach, CA, Grandchildren, Jeff (Kristi), Brittany (Jon), Larry Jr. (Megan), Amanda, and Mackenzie (Ryan). Great Grandchildren, Keagan, Julian, Jocelynn, Molly, Noah and Harper. He was preceded in death by brothers Richard and Robert. He was a good man by every sense of the word, deeply loved and will be sorely missed in death. Memorial services are pending.

