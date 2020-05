Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence L. Barlin was born in Louisiana on August 9, 1946 and left his earthly home May 11, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory one son; Christopher Barlin, one brother; Leroy Barlin. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda McIntyre-Barlin. Services will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn. Public Viewing 10:30 AM. Private family service 11:00 AM.



