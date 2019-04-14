Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Larry Unger. View Sign

Lawrence (Larry) Jackson Unger, a Property Development Manager and longtime resident of Carmichael,CA passed away on September 26, 2018 at the age of 63. Larry was born at Hamilton AFB, CA on May 21, 1955 to predeceased parents Edward Collins Unger and Dorothy Lucille (Fairhurst) Unger. He is survived by his wife, Shirley and her children Christopher (Stefani) and John. Larry was the loving and loved grandfather of Ariyona, Hailey, Hannah, Christopher, Vanessa and Mackenzie. He is also survived by his sister, Jo Unger Wolf (Buzz) and his brother Matt. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and David. He graduated El Camino High School in 1973. Larry obtained his Bachelor of Finance degree from Sacramento State University. He was employed by Golden 1 Credit Union for most of his career. Larry was an avid golfer, 49er fan and excellent cook. He loved preparing holiday meals in traditional Unger fashion and hosted family get togethers with Shirley. Larry traveled extensively as the son of an Air Force pilot. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A funeral Mass will be held April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at OLA Catholic Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael. Private burial.

