Lawrence Lum Chew passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on September 15, 1925 in Courtland, CA to the late Sing Lum Chew and Chang Gum Wah. Lawrence is survived by his beloved and devoted wife Lily of 58 years and loving son and daughter Loren and Lorraine. He was preceded in death by sister Florence Ng and brothers Chester and Kern. Lawrence is also survived by sisters Patsy Ching and Janny Chan and numerous nieces and nephews. Lawrence grew up in the California delta and worked on the family farms. In 1944 he was drafted at age 18 during World War II and served in the U.S. Army with the "C" Company 414th Infantry Regiment, 104th Infantry Division in Germany. He received numerous medals and honors and was deeply proud of his service. He was a member of American Legion Gung Ho Post 696 and a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Chung Mei Post 8358. Upon returning from the war he earned a degree in accounting at Sacramento Junior College. He then went to work for the State of CA and in 1960 he travelled to Hong Kong, fell in love, and got married shortly after. He retired after 35 years of service with the Department of General Services. His interests included travelling with family and friends and tending to his vegetable garden. He was a long time S.F. 49'er and Sacramento Kings fan. He faithfully attended cardiac rehab twice a week for over 14 years and was an inspiration to fellow patients. Lawrence's primary focus in life was to provide for his family. His love for family gave him great joy and sustained him through life's challenges. A very private, soft spoken and humble person, Lawrence was very caring with an enormous heart. We're thankful for the many memories that Lawrence gave us and he will remain forever in our hearts. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Cardiac Conditioning Program at Mercy General Hospital for their compassion and support. A visitation will be held at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95822, on Tuesday, February 26th from 4:30- 6:30 PM. The funeral service will also be held at Harry A. Nauman & Son on Wednesday, February 27th at 10:30 AM. Interment will be for immediate family. Donations may be made in memory of Lawrence Chew to the following: Meals on Wheels by ACC, 7375 Park City Dr., Sacramento, CA 95831; American Legion Gung Ho Post 696,7060 Wavecrest Way, Sacramento, CA 95831; or VFW Chung Mei Post 8358, 9 Gregg Court, Sacramento, CA 95831

