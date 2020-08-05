Lawrence (Larry) W. Joerger was born in Stockton, California on June 23, 1937. The family were dairy farmers in Winters, California. Larry attended grammer school and high school in Winters through his junior year, where he was on the varsity football team. The family moved to Sloughhouse, California in 1955, where he finished high school at Elk Grove High. Larry went to Cal Poly in 1956 to study agriculture. There, he got a job at the school cafeteria. He left college to become a chef at the Breakers Restaurant in Morro Bay, California. Larry had a long culinary career, taking him from Hawaii to Minnesota, to Scottsdale, Arizona, then back to Sacramento in 1989, where he worked at the Sutter Club in Sacramento, California for a while, then retired in Elk Grove, California. Larry was very involved in the Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he attained a fourth degree for his long and faithful service. He enjoyed good food, good wine and family gatherings. He lived his life his own way. Larry is survived by his four siblings Le Roy Joerger, Jr., Genevieve Mann, Michael Joerger, Patrick Joerger, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service and committal is being held at the Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8. There will be a family gathering afterward.



