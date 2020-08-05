1/1
Lawrence W. "Larry" Joerger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence (Larry) W. Joerger was born in Stockton, California on June 23, 1937. The family were dairy farmers in Winters, California. Larry attended grammer school and high school in Winters through his junior year, where he was on the varsity football team. The family moved to Sloughhouse, California in 1955, where he finished high school at Elk Grove High. Larry went to Cal Poly in 1956 to study agriculture. There, he got a job at the school cafeteria. He left college to become a chef at the Breakers Restaurant in Morro Bay, California. Larry had a long culinary career, taking him from Hawaii to Minnesota, to Scottsdale, Arizona, then back to Sacramento in 1989, where he worked at the Sutter Club in Sacramento, California for a while, then retired in Elk Grove, California. Larry was very involved in the Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he attained a fourth degree for his long and faithful service. He enjoyed good food, good wine and family gatherings. He lived his life his own way. Larry is survived by his four siblings Le Roy Joerger, Jr., Genevieve Mann, Michael Joerger, Patrick Joerger, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service and committal is being held at the Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8. There will be a family gathering afterward.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved