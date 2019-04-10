Layne Minoru Ogata, 63, of Sacramento, CA passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on March 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born April 19, 1955 in Sacramento, CA to the late Tom and Sally Ogata. He is survived by wife Lori, daughters Taren (Jonathan) and Michelle (Michael), granddaughter Madelyn, sister Linda (Stephen), niece Denise (Branden), grandnephews Grant, Joseph, and Daniel, and nephew Kenny. Layne worked as a Produce Manager for 30+ years for Raley's Supermarket. He enjoyed traveling, playing poker, fishing, shooting, shopping, and spending time with family. He was a member of Taisho Fishing Club, Bocho Doshi Kai, and Shinwa Kai. His proud moments included walking his youngest daughter, Michelle, down the aisle to wed Michael, witnessing the birth of his granddaughter Madelyn, and giving permission to his oldest daughter, Taren's future nuptials to Jonathan. A memorial service will be held April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Buddhist Church of Sacramento located at 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95818.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Layne Minoru Ogata.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 10, 2019