Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Layne Minoru Ogata. View Sign

Layne Minoru Ogata, 63, of Sacramento, CA passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on March 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born April 19, 1955 in Sacramento, CA to the late Tom and Sally Ogata. He is survived by wife Lori, daughters Taren (Jonathan) and Michelle (Michael), granddaughter Madelyn, sister Linda (Stephen), niece Denise (Branden), grandnephews Grant, Joseph, and Daniel, and nephew Kenny. Layne worked as a Produce Manager for 30+ years for Raley's Supermarket. He enjoyed traveling, playing poker, fishing, shooting, shopping, and spending time with family. He was a member of Taisho Fishing Club, Bocho Doshi Kai, and Shinwa Kai. His proud moments included walking his youngest daughter, Michelle, down the aisle to wed Michael, witnessing the birth of his granddaughter Madelyn, and giving permission to his oldest daughter, Taren's future nuptials to Jonathan. A memorial service will be held April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Buddhist Church of Sacramento located at 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95818.

Layne Minoru Ogata, 63, of Sacramento, CA passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on March 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born April 19, 1955 in Sacramento, CA to the late Tom and Sally Ogata. He is survived by wife Lori, daughters Taren (Jonathan) and Michelle (Michael), granddaughter Madelyn, sister Linda (Stephen), niece Denise (Branden), grandnephews Grant, Joseph, and Daniel, and nephew Kenny. Layne worked as a Produce Manager for 30+ years for Raley's Supermarket. He enjoyed traveling, playing poker, fishing, shooting, shopping, and spending time with family. He was a member of Taisho Fishing Club, Bocho Doshi Kai, and Shinwa Kai. His proud moments included walking his youngest daughter, Michelle, down the aisle to wed Michael, witnessing the birth of his granddaughter Madelyn, and giving permission to his oldest daughter, Taren's future nuptials to Jonathan. A memorial service will be held April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Buddhist Church of Sacramento located at 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95818. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close