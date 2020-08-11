1/1
Leah Lamming
Leah Creitz Lamming was born in San leandro, Oakland California on July 26th, 1936 and passed away at home surrounded by loving family and friends in Sacramento on August 7th 2020. A woman with class and style, Leah once owned and managed (with a close friend as partner) The clothing store "Once over". Later on, her work as sales at William Glen became her passion, she loved interacting with the public and she was an avid Mahjong player. She was also an amazing mother, wife and grandmother who always had put loved ones first and was always ready to entertain family and friends with delicious food , she was an awesome career lady as well and had always been a diplomatic host with ease and poise. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Harvey Lamming of 30 years. Leah is survived by her sister; Monsa Rothman of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, her children; Debbie Castleman of Lexington, Oklahoma, her son Barry (Aicha) Fischel of Brooklyn, New York, her stepsons; Glenn Fischel of Los Angeles, California, and Lloyd Fischel from Hawaii, and her two grandchildren; Lovena Castleman of Lexington, Oklahoma and Paul Castleman of San Diego, California. At Leah's request there will be no services.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2020.
