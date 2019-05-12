Leah Lavelle Faith, passed away April 25, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 96. She was born August 30, 1922 in Point Arena, California to Rose Moungovan and Martin Sauer. She attended Mt. Diablo High School. Leah married Melvin Stanley Faith on December 7, 1939. Leah worked for the Mt. Diablo Unified School District. She was active in the Pittsburg 50 Plus Club and Pacifica High School PTA. Leah is survived by her children: Clifford of Sacramento; Gary of Redding; and Sandra Scarbrough of Elk Grove; her 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; her brother Donald; sister Doris; and many nieces and nephews. Leah was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Melvin; her parents; brother Robert; and sisters Alta, Joyce, and Evelyn. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00am at Oakmont Memorial Park 2099 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, CA 94549.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019