Leah Patricia Marderos
October 1, 1939 - October 28, 2020
Sacramento, California - Leah better known as Pat to family and friends passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer with her husband at her side.
Pat was born in beautiful Siskiyou County, in the city of Weed, California to Charles and Catherine Hossick. Pat was raised in Yreka, California during her early life in Yreka she enjoyed riding her horse bareback and during the winter months enjoyed sledding down the hills behind her childhood home.
Pat's favorite color was purple and she enjoyed shopping. While shopping she always made it a point to select something special in her favorite color.
Pat attended school in Yreka, California and after graduating from high school she moved to Sacramento, California. She attended and graduated from Healds Business College and went to work for the County of Sacramento were she enjoyed working for 35 years before retiring as a secretary for the County Board of Supervisors. Upon retiring from the County of Sacramento she volunteered at Shriners Hospital and enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, planting flowers and watching the squirrels play in her yard.
Pat met the love of her life in February 1961 while enjoying pizza with friends at Shakeys Pizza Parlor. They were married on September 17, 1961 surrounded by family and friends. Pat and Richard have two sons Ricky born 1965 and Aaron born 1970 and as a family they enjoyed watching their boys play baseball and football from Elementary School to High School. They also enjoyed camping and hunting with family and close friends.
Pat and Richard were both blessed to have four grandchildren, Brandi, Kayla, Natalie, and Max. Pat and Richard enjoyed traveling to most softball games to watch both granddaughters Kayla and Natalie and throughout the year Pat and Richard also spent special times with Max taking road trips to see baseball games and explore different places in Arizona.
After her husband Richard retired from the State of California both Pat and Richard enjoyed traveling by land, sea and air. They enjoyed traveling by land to most of the European countries. Pat's favorite way to travel was by cruising. Pat and Richard completed 33 cruises that took them to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America and their favorite was the Antarctic. Pat and Richard recently celebrated 59 wonderful years of marriage on September 17, 2020.
Pat leaves behind her brother and sister-in law John and Cindy Hossick and their family as well as her husband Richard and her two sons Ricky and Aaron and many nieces and nephews and family.
A very special message from her husband Richard to Pat "as the song goes my love I'll be seeing you"
In closing Due to COVID-19 the family had a private viewing for immediate family.
Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and at Pat's requested donations to be made to:
The Shriners Hospital for Children
Northern California
2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento
California 95817
(Online donations accepted as well)