Leanne Marie Wyatt lived with her family in Citrus Heights, CA when she suddenly passed away at the age of 52 on May 1, 2019. She leaves behind her mother Judy Ann West, 2 sons Bradly Troy Wyatt and Carlos Cornelio Padilla III, as well as her spouse Carlos Cornelio Padilla JR. She also leaves behind her beloved dachsunds Snippy and Rocky. There will be a celebration of life to follow for close family and friends. Leanne will be dearly missed and will forever be loved.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019