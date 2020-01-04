Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeCristha Cora Boone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LeCristha Cora Boone, age 82 of Lompoc, California, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 with her husband Bill and granddaughter Emily by her side. LeCristha was proceeded in death by her parents Emery and Regina Long, two older brothers, Kenneth and John Long and husband Douglas Gordon Granade. LeCristha was born on March 30th, 1937 in Plainview, Texas. In 1946, as a young girl 9 years old, she and her family moved to Southern California. While in high school she met Douglas Granade. Chris (as she was known back then) and Doug fell in love and were married in 1952. Together they had 3 children, daughter LeCristha Denise (Clendenin), son Douglas Gordon Granade Jr, and d aughter Rhonda Gay (Handel). In 1965 Doug, Chris and the 3 kids all moved from LA to Sacramento, Ca. For over 40 years LeChristha was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America. (Ila Neb), where she served at all posts and as a volunteer at the Sacramento . Over the years she worked as a cook, bakery chef, cabinet maker and waitress. In 2003 LeCristha married Bill Boone and continued to live in the Sacramento area before relocating to Lompoc in 2017 to enjoy a more preferred climate. LeCristha and Bill enjoyed the last 16 years traveling, dancing, cooking and spending time with family. LeCristha had 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren who she enjoyed cooking for and spending time with. She will be greatly missed by her family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.