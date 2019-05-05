Lee A. Watters

Lee A. Watters, 89, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on April 1, 2019. He was a retired architect and retired army aviator. Lee will be missed by Beverly, his wife of 60 years, his children, and lifelong friends. A memorial mass and joyous celebration were held in Sacramento, CA on 4/13/19. He was laid to rest with full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA on 4/22/19. Lee's steadfast loyalty to family, friends, and country will be long remembered.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2019
